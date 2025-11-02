Ally or Landlord? Deepening Israel-US Alliance Fuels Unease and Political Pushback

US-Israel expert Shmuel Rosner told TML that without US support ‘Israel will need to come up with a completely new strategy for its survival’

The latest tectonic shifts in the Middle East, including the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, have made clear the effect of US domestic politics on Washington’s foreign policy.

Both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describe the relationship as something deeper than a standard alliance.

A string of official visits to Israel after the ceasefire went into effect—first President Trump, followed by Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio—has reinforced the relationship’s unique status.

Trump’s tone and content during his visit to the Knesset cannot be described as merely that of an ally. Indeed, it more closely resembled that of a landlord.

Udi Sommer, head of the Barak Leadership Center at Tel Aviv University and expert in US politics, told The Media Line.

"American influence is so profound that it may partly impact the sovereignty of the State of Israel. Currently, some of the pivotal officials calling the shots with respect to key questions concerning Israel and the region are in Washington, DC, rather than in Jerusalem."

“American influence is so profound that it may partly impact the sovereignty of the State of Israel. Currently, some of the pivotal officials calling the shots with respect to key questions concerning Israel and the region are in Washington, DC, rather than in Jerusalem.”

As part of efforts to ensure both Israel and Hamas uphold the ceasefire, the US has established a new joint operational hub in southern Israel under United States Central Command. It is staffed by about 200 US military personnel alongside Israeli soldiers and defense officials, and includes representatives of other countries that helped broker the deal.

During Vance’s visit to Israel, the Israeli parliament advanced a preliminary bill that would formally apply Israeli law—and thus sovereignty—over territories in the West Bank sought by Palestinians for a future state. The move drew sharp rebukes from Washington, with Vance saying he was “personally insulted,” calling it “a very stupid political stunt.” President Trump vowed the move would not happen.

“The sequence of formal visits by the very top officials in the Trump administration, including the president, his VP, and his secretary of state, who also serves as the national security adviser, underlines the extent to which the State of Israel is dependent on America,” Sommer added.

These developments point to a shift in how Israel is viewed within US political discourse that affects US policy toward Israel. What was once a bipartisan consensus has evolved into a sharp partisan divide, with strong Republican backing contrasted against eroding Democratic support. The result has been policy swings between administrations and internal party conflicts. The current Republican administration is also divided at times, with several members of the party opposed to the extent of American involvement in the Middle East.

According to Shmuel Rosner, an expert on US-Israel relations and senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, the American president’s dominance over foreign policy is so clear-cut that he leaves little room for influence from his own party or other domestic considerations.

US foreign policy is currently determined by one person only, and this is Trump; he has one term, and he is determined to make his mark

“US foreign policy is currently determined by one person only, and this is Trump; he has one term, and he is determined to make his mark,” Rosner told The Media Line. “He isn’t too concerned with internal politics or his not-so-high approval ratings, which he is not making too much of an effort to improve.”

The ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas last month was heralded by President Trump as a major foreign policy victory. Its first stage was to include the release of all 48 Israeli hostages held by Hamas within the first 72 hours of the deal. Hamas did release 20 living hostages, but has yet to return 11 bodies of Israelis.

In Israel, criticism is growing over the patience Jerusalem is exercising in light of the violations, which also included two incidents in which Israeli soldiers were killed by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Hesitant to create a schism with the Trump administration, Netanyahu has chosen to uphold the ceasefire, which is part of a larger American plan for the Middle East.

“In the same way that Trump doesn’t take his domestic opposition into account, he also doesn’t factor in opposition from abroad,” said Rosner. “So of course, he is limiting Israel’s actions.”

When President Trump was sworn into office in January, he pledged to end the longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas. He set multiple deadlines and issued sharp warnings to the terrorist group, while enlisting the backing of key regional players to push a deal forward.

Although his proposal—supported by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and several other regional actors—contains provisions unacceptable to both sides, its initial phase could reshape the political landscape of the Middle East. President Trump is hoping that these changes will help cement his legacy.

At the heart of his strategy is a link between peace and prosperity. President Trump’s domestic economic vision relies heavily on investments from Gulf states, some of which have yet to establish relations with Israel. He believes that stability in Gaza and broader regional peace would unlock the flow of Gulf capital into US projects and expand trade ties.

During his first administration, Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan under the Abraham Accords. Now, the president’s second-term agenda aims to expand those accords—an effort that depends on ending the war in Gaza once and for all.

“Trump decides what he believes is the correct policy, and he strives to implement it aggressively,” Rosner continued. “We have not yet seen an American president exercising the power of the White House in such a brutal and determined way in years.”

“Israel recognizes this and understands that this is a president who is very challenging to oppose, drag feet, play games, and rebel against,” he added.

Israel determines its own security

Netanyahu is being accused by some within his own government of bowing to American pressure and not responding forcefully to Hamas’ violations, alleging he has turned Israel into a protectorate state of the US. When Vance visited Israel in late October, the vice president was asked whether Israel was such a state. Netanyahu interjected with a flat “no,” adding that “Israel determines its own security.”

Prominent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has made several statements supporting Israel if it chooses to “reengage” Hamas. For now, Netanyahu is erring on the side of caution when it comes to angering President Trump.

“In order to avoid a confrontation with Trump, Israel needs to be careful,” said Rosner. “Israel doesn’t have many friends left in the American arena. The support for Israel in Congress is not as strong as it used to be, and support within the Democratic Party is even less than that. Adding to that, there are voices in the Republican Party that are not happy with the policy towards Israel. Therefore, Israel has to take into consideration Trump’s demands.”

Another source of friction between the US and Israel is an Israeli-Egyptian gas deal, which Israel currently refuses to finalize until the agreement aligns with Israeli interests, according to its energy minister. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright canceled a planned visit to Israel in protest. Washington views the deal as a strategic cornerstone in the realignment of the Eastern Mediterranean energy map and geopolitical configuration.

The Israeli premier aligned himself with President Trump and the Republican Party before the American president was elected for his first term in 2017. Netanyahu cultivated one of the closest relationships any Israeli leader has had with a US president. In return, President Trump’s first administration delivered a series of historic policy shifts aligning with the Israeli premier’s agenda, but not without a cost. The moves alienated many in the Democratic Party, deepening Israel’s partisan image in Washington.

“With diminished support among Democrats, officials and voters alike, President Trump knows that Israel no longer has the leverage of bipartisan consensus,” said Sommer.

There is also concern about rising antisemitism within the Republican Party. An annual conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition held over the weekend in Las Vegas focused largely on this issue.

Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host and influential voice on the right, has frequently criticized the scale of American aid to Israel while questioning US foreign policy priorities. His non-interventionist and populist “America First” perspective reflects a growing isolationist wing of the Republican Party, challenging its long-standing pro-Israel consensus.

“Some of the ideas articulated by Tucker Carlson and other key figures in the Republican Party are essentially anti-Israeli and, in some cases, even borderline anti-Semitic,” Sommer said.

Last week, Carlson made a controversial decision to welcome Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist with antisemitic views, onto his podcast, without challenging his opinions.

“Antisemitism in the party has always existed, and I’m not sure it has increased,” said Rosner. “But it has more legitimacy these days, and there is more acceptance of statements that in the past cost people their careers.”

The nature and future of the Israeli-American relationship is subject to vigorous debate in Israel.

“Both the US and Israel are in the midst of change, and the change in America might not be good for Israel’s future, creating a complex challenge for Israel, Rosner explained. “Israel’s leaning on the US in recent decades is so significant that without it, Israel will need to come up with a completely new strategy for its survival.”