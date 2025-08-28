Disrupting Terror or Projecting Power? IDF Raids Ramallah Currency Exchange

The IDF has proved that Hamas is embedded in civilian areas, but Palestinians feel Israel is using Hamas as a pretext for punitive incursions

Israeli forces carried out a rare daytime raid in the heart of Ramallah on Aug. 26, targeting money changers accused of channeling funds to Hamas. The operation took place near the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority and inside commercial areas, including a busy shopping mall. According to the IDF, more than 1 million shekels were seized. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported dozens of injuries from live fire, rubber bullets and tear gas.

The decision to stage the raid in the West Bank’s political center during working hours immediately drew competing narratives. Israel presented it as a necessary measure to block Hamas’ financial networks. Palestinians, however, saw it as a direct challenge to their governing authority and a stark reminder of their vulnerability.

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, director at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and former head of the military prosecution for Judea and Samaria, framed the operation as a critical step against Hamas.

“Hamas is not only operating out of Gaza. In 2006, it even enjoyed more support in Judea and Samaria. Its terror activity depends entirely on funding. Hamas funnels money through NGOs posing as charities, but also through money changers, which allow them to deposit funds in Jordan or Egypt and withdraw them in Ramallah or Gaza. Disrupting that network is crucial,” he told The Media Line.

According to Hirsch, the daytime operation was dictated by practical needs.

“Money launderers operate openly in the daytime. At night, the funds are hidden or locked in safes. To seize them, you need them to be working. Yes, it is riskier, but when the PA refuses to act against Hamas, Israel has no choice,” he added.

He rejected claims that the raid endangered civilians.

“Terror groups deliberately embed themselves in civilian environments—malls, offices, crowded spaces—hoping to exploit people as human shields. These operations are based on exact intelligence. The IDF doesn’t storm in randomly; it goes in knowing which accounts and offices are tied to terror,” he noted.

Hirsch stressed that every seizure chips away at Hamas’ infrastructure.

“Targeting Hamas’ financial infrastructure 100% weakens them. Every time funds are seized, they lose money and must scramble for alternatives. It’s like putting holes in a dam—the flow of terror money is disrupted, and their capabilities are reduced,” he explained.

The raid comes at a moment when Israel is already facing growing criticism abroad, particularly over the recent killing of journalists and medics in Gaza, which is considered by international law a war crime. Hirsch acknowledged the broader backlash.

“We are already being falsely accused of genocide, of starving the population, of intentionally targeting children, women and civilians in general. None of this is true, but it shows the kind of pressure Israel faces. What more can we be accused of? The IDF is doing everything possible to fight terror with caution and precision, but we are constantly vilified regardless of the facts,” he said.

He also warned against expanding foreign media access in Gaza or the West Bank.

“Flooding Gaza or the West Bank with foreign journalists would only expose them to Hamas manipulation. They would be used as human shields, placed in harm’s way, and then their deaths would be exploited against Israel,” he added.

From the Palestinian perspective, the raid was not about Hamas finances but about political control.

Nidal Foqaha, director general of the Palestinian Peace Coalition, told The Media Line:

“The Israeli army pays no respect to Palestinian institutions, not even the Authority itself. Storming into central Ramallah in broad daylight, the very seat of the PA, shows Israel is not interested in cooperation or stability. It is a provocative show of power—a way of telling Palestinians, ‘We are in control.’ Such actions risk opening a new cycle of violence,” he said.

He questioned Israel’s justification for targeting money changers.

“Israel uses Hamas as a pretext for every punitive measure against Palestinians. Ramallah is not a Hamas stronghold. If Israel truly had evidence, there are many ways to address it without raiding the political heart of the West Bank. These accusations are hard to prove or disprove. Yesterday’s raid was less about stopping terror and more about projecting power,” he added.

According to Foqaha, financial activity in the West Bank is already monitored.

“The PA applies strict policies on money transfers according to international standards. To claim that every exchange is a Hamas channel is unfounded. Israel wants to portray even ordinary institutions as threats in order to justify its interventions,” he explained.

He added that the raid deepened Palestinians’ sense of insecurity—especially in light of Gaza events.

“The timing of this raid, just after the killing of journalists and medics in Gaza, delivers a message: that Palestinians are vulnerable everywhere. Whether in Gaza or in the heart of Ramallah, no one is beyond Israel’s reach. For Palestinians, this deepens the sense of insecurity. For Israel, it reinforces control, backed by U.S. political support,” he said.

Foqaha warned that the political consequences could be significant.

“Every act of violence invites counter-violence. The PA has tried to keep the West Bank calm, but Israel’s repeated raids, the blockade of movement for two years, and the unbearable living conditions are pushing younger Palestinians toward confrontation. If this continues, unrest is inevitable—not only against Israel, but also against the PA itself for failing to protect basic Palestinian rights,” he added.

Looking ahead, Foqaha highlighted the importance of international recognition of Palestine.

“The upcoming recognition of Palestine by more states is significant. It sends a clear message that the world sees the 1967 territories as occupied, and that settlements are illegal. It is also a message to the settlers and to Israel’s leadership that the international community rejects their status quo. For Palestinians, it is not only symbolic; it affirms that we are not invisible,” he said.

He concluded with a statement on Palestinian readiness for peace.

“The narrative that Palestinians always reject peace is simply false. We have accepted historic compromises: a demilitarized state, land swaps, and pragmatic solutions for refugees. We are ready for a settlement within the Geneva Initiative parameters. What we lack is an Israeli partner. With Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, there is no partner for peace. Palestinians are committed to a negotiated future—but we need someone across the table who is equally serious,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Hirsch concluded by situating the raid within Israel’s broader objectives:

“Israel’s goal is not endless raids, but security for its citizens. That means dismantling terror infrastructures wherever they exist—whether financial, military or political. The long-term objective is to ensure that groups like Hamas can never again carry out massacres like Oct. 7. Achieving that will take time, patience and determination, but Israel is committed to seeing it through,” he concluded.