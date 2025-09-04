GHF Confirms Viral Story of IDF Killing Gaza Boy Is False; Child Found Alive and Well

GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay: ‘If you were so easily convinced by this story … what else have you believed about GHF that simply isn’t true?’

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Thursday criticized international media after debunking a widely disseminated false claim that a young boy had been shot and killed by the IDF at a food distribution site.

The story, spread globally after being pushed by a disgruntled former employee, was proven false when GHF located the boy alive and relocated him and his mother to safety.

GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay told The Media Line that the false story began in late July when Anthony Aguilar, a former employee “terminated for misconduct,” spread fabricated allegations about the organization. Aguilar claimed in media interviews that a boy he called Amir had been murdered by Israel while receiving food at a GHF site.

Aguilar told reporters that the boy kissed his hand and thanked him with his “final words” before being shot in the torso and leg. Aguilar insisted he watched the child die.

He splashed photos taken of the boy across global media, knowingly misrepresenting his interaction to create a false viral story that publicly placed the child squarely in the crosshairs of Hamas

“He splashed photos taken of the boy across global media, knowingly misrepresenting his interaction to create a false viral story that publicly placed the child squarely in the crosshairs of Hamas, who have benefited greatly from Mr. Aguilar’s lies, and the media amplified them,” Fay said during a Zoom briefing.

Fay explained that proving the boy was alive would unravel Hamas propaganda, expose Aguilar’s lies, and discredit a narrative Hamas has used to incite outrage and violence.

“That a live, healthy boy doesn’t serve Hamas—it directly threatens them,” he said.

GHF confirmed that Aguilar briefly interacted with the boy on May 28 at one of its distribution sites. However, Aguilar did not see him die. Instead, as video footage later revealed, Aguilar gave the boy food and instructed him to go home. The interaction lasted only seconds and contained no “meaningful dialogue.”

The boy safely returned to his stepmother’s home, where he lived until July 28—the same day Aguilar circulated his photo to global media.

Since then, GHF has been searching for the boy. They eventually found him alive and safe. His real name is Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hamadam, and his family knows him as Abood. He is 9 years old.

After weeks of tireless, high-risk work by the GHF team, he and his mother have been moved to a safe and secure location

“After weeks of tireless, high-risk work by the GHF team, he and his mother have been moved to a safe and secure location,” Fay said. “We will not be disclosing their whereabouts at this time for their safety and security, but we have every belief that they are on their way to a new life.”

A GHF investigative team pursued every lead, interviewing dozens of community members. They confirmed Abood’s identity through his stepmother, extended family and biological mother. For his protection, the boy was brought to a GHF site in disguise, where investigators verified his identity using biometrics and even the same shirt he had worn on the day Aguilar falsely claimed he died.

“What followed was a high-stakes multinational diplomatic effort,” Fay said. “We are grateful to the US Embassy in Jerusalem and to other countries in the region for their close coordination with GHF to make this rescue possible.”

According to Fay, GHF knew for some time that Abood was alive but held back the story until he and his mother were evacuated to safety.

GHF staff and volunteers face constant threats from Hamas and from what Fay called “a hostile media climate determined to discredit anyone associated with GHF.”

One anonymous GHF volunteer described the boy as “happy and safe with his mother,” adding: “Abood is full of life, overflowing with joy, curiosity and laughter. Though he has faced more pain than any child should, he continues to shine. He has left a mark on all of us.”

Fay stressed that Abood’s story could have ended in tragedy because “one man’s lies and a media ecosystem” were eager to amplify them.

Imagine the kind of person who would endanger a child’s life for 15 minutes of fame

“Imagine the kind of person who would endanger a child’s life for 15 minutes of fame. That’s what Tony Aguilar did, and the outlets, influencers and individuals that gave him a platform—even after GHF and several journalists provided clear, contradicting facts—share responsibility,” Fay said.

“This child is alive because of the quiet, determined work by people who choose service over spotlight and truth over theatrics,” he added. “But make no mistake: This boy’s life was put in danger by one man’s reckless lies and a media ecosystem that failed its most basic test. From day one, there were verifiable facts that were ignored. None of it stopped the headlines.”

Fay called on media outlets and public officials who ran Aguilar’s claims without verification to issue retractions. “If you were so easily convinced by this story, one so completely false, what else have you believed about GHF that simply isn’t true? We’ll leave you with that.”

Aguilar first surfaced in July with a series of allegations against GHF, including claims in a BBC interview that the organization’s system was “criminal” and that he had never seen such “brutality and indiscriminate” force against civilians.

GHF has worked to disprove these claims. According to its most recent update, the organization has distributed nearly 152 million meals.