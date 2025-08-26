Iran Trained Shiite Volunteers During Arbaeen Pilgrimage in Iraq; Plans to Use ‘Fifth Column’ in Next War With Israel

Muwaffaq al-Khattab, an Iraqi political analyst, says Iran 'plays on sectarianism, claiming that it is the only country defending the rights of Shiites and mobilizing them in this direction.'

Although the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran ended on June 24, 2025, Tehran is preparing for another, more ferocious war with Israel, possibly beginning within the next two months, according to numerous steps taken by Tehran and its proxies over the past period.

Iran has begun to shift its strategy for its next battle against Israel, which will include American interests in the region, including some American bases. It also intends to target Israeli interests in countries that signed the Abraham Accords.

Among the steps taken by Iran is the return to training fighters in various countries around the world. This took place during the major religious occasion for the Shiite sect, the so-called Arbaeen of Imam Hussein, which this year fell on Aug. 14, 2025.

According to Shiite tradition, anyone who can travel to the city of Karbala in Iraq, which houses the shrine of Imam Hussein, is encouraged to do so. The greater reward is if this journey is undertaken on foot, sometimes covering distances of 500 kilometers or more and taking place over days or weeks.

Iran and some of its militias in Iraq exploited this Shiite tradition, which took place this year in the first half of August, and trained Shiites from several countries in the use of weapons and the preparation of explosives. They also linked them to groups and coordinated between field commanders and between commanders in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the militias.

During this period, several media groups were also established and updated. These groups will intensify their activity in the coming period to mobilize more people who wish to join them, increase popular sympathy for Iran, and promote its status as the only country that defends the rights of the Palestinian people and supports Gaza.

A.Kh., a Shiite member of one of Iraq’s militias, who preferred to be identified by his initials, told The Media Line, “There are thousands who have volunteered to join the crowds, and they are at your disposal.”

He added, “They have been given intensive courses in several areas, including the use of weapons and how to make explosives from local components, in addition to mobilizing more media personnel.”

During this religious occasion, a conference of the so-called Bahraini opposition was held on Aug. 11, 2025, and lasted for four days. Several Bahraini figures wanted by security forces participated in the conference, all members of the so-called February 14 Movement, a group designated as a terrorist organization in Bahrain and several other countries. A representative of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, also attended.

According to media outlets affiliated with the opposition, the conference was sponsored by the governor of Karbala, Nassif al-Khattabi, a member of one of the most extremist religious movements in Iraq. Speeches delivered during the conference included calls for continued action against the Bahraini government and incitement against the Abraham Accords, to which Bahrain was a signatory.

Amjad Abdullah, an eyewitness from the city of Musayyib, one of the cities near Karbala, confirmed to The Media Line that “armed men affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) received some visitors at specific locations and took them to unknown destinations.”

Abdullah continued, “They had designated points for Shiite visitors who came to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein, but only some of them were received by the PMF militants. We did not know where they were taken. In fact, amidst this large number of visitors, it is impossible to know whether they returned or not.”

Abdulsalam al-Ajili, a retired Iraqi army officer with the rank of brigadier general, told The Media Line, “The Iraqi government certainly did not know about this conference, and it is only the announced part of a plan to support armed groups present in several countries, including the Gulf states and even some Arab and European countries.”

Al-Ajili added, “It is clear that a large number of people are undergoing training, but it is simple, perhaps for attacks using small arms or the manufacture of homemade bombs using simple tools. This is due to the short training period, which may have lasted two or three weeks, taking advantage of the arrival of pilgrims to the shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala on the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein.”

Iran has been accustomed to using this tactic for decades and has a so-called fifth column in several Gulf states.

He continued, “Iran has been accustomed to using this tactic for decades and has a so-called fifth column in several Gulf states. However, recently, this column, which played a significant role in destabilizing the countries of the region, has weakened. It is clear that it has reactivated it to increase its use in the coming period, especially since everyone is certain of the return of war between Israel and Iran, this time on a broader scale.”

“This tactic, based on my extensive knowledge of Iran, will be used to pressure countries that stand against Iran. It will also be used to strike American and Israeli interests in the region and to create ‘final’ chaos, as the Iranian regime knows that the next war may completely destroy it,” Al-Ajili explained.

He also noted that “it is possible that Iran trained them to control drones, so that they could be better controlled after being sent, given the problems they might encounter as a result of losing contact with this type of aircraft.”

Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s defense minister, said in an interview with Iranian television, carried by media outlets, that his country “has established arms factories and military infrastructure in some countries.” He noted that details will be revealed later if necessary. He added that his country’s missile production continued during the war with Israel and that Iran reconsidered its manufacturing method after the war.

On the other hand, eyewitnesses reported heavy movement of military equipment to various areas in Iraq and Iran recently.

Taha al-Kaabi, an Iranian Ahwazi citizen, told The Media Line, “There are many military movements in the Ahwaz region, and many large trucks travel in military convoys. We don’t know what’s inside them, but the streets are closed when this equipment is transported at night.”

He continued, “Street lights are sometimes turned off when these trucks move through main streets.”

Muwaffaq al-Khattab, an Iraqi political analyst, told The Media Line, “Iran will not remain silent about the destabilization of its nuclear program, and it will return to other attacks in a different form, especially after the destruction of large parts of its nuclear program.”

He continued, “This American strike on the nuclear program created internal problems in Iran due to weak fortifications and other factors. Preparations are now underway to respond. On the other side, there is Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who seeks to prolong the war and eliminate all of Israel’s enemies.”

Hassan al-Yasiri, an Iranian political analyst, told The Media Line, “Iran will not initiate the attack, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek to do so for domestic political purposes. However, this time, Iran will be more prepared.”

Al-Yasiri added, “As for the armed groups, Iran has nothing to do with them, and the rumors about it training armed groups in Arab and European countries are false and untrue. Everyone knows that Iran is popular and defends the Shiite sect and Muslims in Palestine and Gaza, and therefore it has supporters all over the world.”

He also said, “This time, if war breaks out, Iran will respond differently, and it will be more capable of confronting them. It pursued a war of attrition in the first confrontation and succeeded in doing so. Had it not been for the intervention of the United States, Israel would have fallen and collapsed completely.”

Al-Khattab also said, “If the war breaks out this time, it will be much larger. Each side has become aware of the other’s strengths and weaknesses, and therefore we will see attempts to exploit these loopholes. Iran is also playing on the policy of being the sole defender of the Palestinian people, and therefore it is trying to gain more popular Arab sympathy.”

He also said, “Iran is very successful in its policy of mobilizing armed groups in other countries. It plays on sectarianism, claiming that it is the only country defending the rights of Shiites and mobilizing them in this direction. Therefore, it can attract and mobilize them, and this is what it always does.”