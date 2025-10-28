Israel Weighs Its Next Options Following Hamas Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Senior security researcher Kobi Michael tells TML President Trump will ‘lose patience,’ and ‘everyone will then understand that only the IDF can disarm Hamas.’

US President Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum expired Monday night with Hamas returning only one set of remains—of an Israeli hostage already buried in Israel—instead of the 13 bodies it is still holding.

The move was met with condemnation in Israel, coupled with calls for a stronger response against the terrorist organization.

“This is a clear violation of the agreement,” read a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

They [Hamas] will do whatever it takes in order to buy time to reestablish their hold on Gaza and exhaust Trump and Israel

“This move is in line with Hamas’ DNA,” said Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy. “They will do whatever it takes in order to buy time to reestablish their hold on Gaza and exhaust Trump and Israel.”

Israel’s security cabinet is set to discuss possible sanctions.

A senior cabinet minister suggested reincarcerating the Palestinian prisoners Israel released as part of the ceasefire deal. Israel has released approximately 2,000 prisoners since the agreement took effect on Oct. 13.

The ceasefire appears to be at one of its most precarious intersections.

“Hamas is at one of its weakest points in its history,” Shaul Bartal, a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told The Media Line. “Its aim is to return to the situation before the war and to be allowed to rearm itself without interruption.”

The remains of the Israeli, yet to be identified, were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross just before midnight on Monday, as tensions between Hamas and Israel mounted over the implementation of a delicate ceasefire.

Hamas attacks against IDF troops were met with Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, further challenging the truce.

The staged return of the hostage remains late on Monday came almost a week after the last time Hamas returned bodies. As part of the agreement, Hamas was supposed to release all 48 hostages, living and dead, within the first 72 hours. Hamas claims it cannot locate the remaining 13 bodies.

As the ceasefire, which began on October 13, is continually being tested, Hamas is expertly prolonging the first phase.

“Whoever believes that Hamas will in any way cooperate with Trump’s plan and will voluntarily disarm while giving up its influence on reshaping Gaza is not reading the reality correctly,” Michael told The Media Line.

According to various media reports earlier this week, the US stopped Israel from imposing harsh punitive measures against Hamas in Gaza, including blocking humanitarian aid. That was before the latest cynical move, in which the terror group returned additional remains of a hostage already buried in Israel and not one on the list.

The US president has put much of his weight on the agreement: “We are nearing the point where Trump will also lose patience,” said Michael. “Everyone will then understand that only the IDF can disarm Hamas.”

The current American administration has a larger vision for the Middle East that includes normalization of relations between Israel and major Arab and Gulf states. That plan begins with a lasting ceasefire and the removal of the Hamas terrorist group from power.

“Once Trump realizes Hamas is disrupting his larger regional plans, he will allow Israel to operate militarily,” Michael added.

The American leader has repeatedly threatened Hamas with obliteration if it does not adhere to the deal, but the mounting voices against Hamas, heard from both Washington and Jerusalem, appear to make little impression on the terrorist group.

The next phase of the agreement, which is supposed to be set into motion after the release of all the hostages, includes the disarmament of Hamas and its removal from power in Gaza. Unnamed Israeli officials quoted in Israeli media say Hamas is purposely delaying the release of the bodies and that the terrorist organization knows where they are. The officials were also quoted as saying that Israel shared intelligence with US Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Israel last week, demonstrating Hamas’ knowledge of the whereabouts of the remains.

Among the bodies Hamas is holding are those of Col. Asaf Hamami and Lt. Hadar Goldin. Hamami is the former commander of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade and the most senior officer to be taken hostage by Hamas as part of its surprise offensive on Oct. 7, 2023. Goldin was killed by Hamas, who then took his body during a war fought between Israel and the terrorist group in 2014.

According to Bartal, Hamas sees the bodies of Hamami and Goldin as its main remaining bargaining chips, although holding on to the bodies of all of the Israelis is viewed by the organization as beneficial, especially during the current, highly critical phase of the ceasefire.

During the two years of war, the Israel Defense Forces began backing and grooming armed groups to serve as an alternative to Hamas. When the ceasefire began and Israeli forces withdrew from much of the Gaza Strip, Hamas immediately began conducting public executions of suspected members of those militias.

“Hamas is buying time,” Bartal explained. “Hamas does not want to make the move to the second phase of the agreement before it has managed to kill as many members of the militias, who they see as collaborators with Israel, thus regaining control in all of the areas that Israel withdrew from.”

Videos of masked men being forced to their knees and executed in front of cheering crowds surfaced immediately after Israel’s withdrawal. The images created a backlash for Hamas, which then is believed to have continued executions less publicly.

“The public executions are meant to send a message that Hamas is here to stay and has no intention of relinquishing power,” Bartal added.

The armed groups are currently operating in the areas within the “yellow line” on the perimeter of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces are still holding positions. These militia forces are also believed to be backed by several Arab and Western states.

Israel and Hamas have a bloody past and a history of broken agreements, making the latest string of developments no surprise.

“Israel agreed to the ceasefire because it vowed to secure the return of all its hostages,” Bartal said. “Israel sees the first phase as a test of whether Hamas will uphold its obligations. If this fails, Israel will consider some sort of military rule in Gaza, through the militias that are already operating in Gaza.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will chair an urgent cabinet meeting to formulate Israel’s response to Hamas’ latest actions.

“Israel needs to make Hamas maintain the agreement,” Bartal said. “But there is a catch, and that is the US sponsorship of the deal and the backing by other countries. So now Israel has to aim to impose sanctions, but in coordination with the US.”

Israel will now try to make its case and gain legitimacy by getting the support of all those who backed the plan, in order to allow Israeli forces to operate militarily to completely disarm Gaza

Other than resuming a full-scale war, there are a number of options for Israel as it considers punitive measures against Hamas.

“Israel will now try to make its case and gain legitimacy by getting the support of all those who backed the plan, in order to allow Israeli forces to operate militarily to completely disarm Gaza, at least in the northern part of the territory,” said Michael.

On the table for Israel now are several options, ranging from limiting the amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza to conducting pinpoint incursions and denying the transfer of Gaza residents in need of medical care outside the embattled territory.