‘The Wokeism Infected Them’: Argentina’s Envoy Slams Leaders Pushing Palestinian State Recognition

Argentina’s ambassador to Israel lashed out at leftist leaders 'infected by wokeism,' praised Milei’s 'absolute moral clarity' and vowed to fight antisemitism alongside Israel

Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, Shimon Axel Wahnish, delivered an unapologetically forceful defense of President Javier Milei’s foreign policy, insisting that Argentina is standing as “a lighthouse of light amid global darkness” by backing Israel in its war against Hamas. He declared that Argentina’s alignment is not about politics or territory but about “a war of values.”

“I will tell you only the words that President Milei said regarding some presidents and world leaders who were trying to promote the solution and the acceptance of a Palestinian state. A short and powerful phrase: the wokeism infected them,” Wahnish told The Media Line. He argued that “the left and the Islamist-progressive alliance blur morality… many have even celebrated Hamas and now want to reward it with a state.”

What is at stake is freedom and democracy against terror, antisemitism and dictatorships

“More than focusing on concrete actions, the most important thing is first to clarify values, because without will and moral clarity, no action will give results,” he continued. “In that sense, Argentina and President Milei have absolute moral clarity. He understands that this war happening here in Israel is not a regional war, not a war over oil or land. It is a war of values … what is being experienced here is a symptom of what could happen all over the world. What is at stake is freedom and democracy against terror, antisemitism and dictatorships.”

The interview took place during the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, where Wahnish sat down to address Argentina’s role in combating antisemitism, strengthening Israel ties and facing criticism from Latin American neighbors.

Quoting scripture, the ambassador invoked a verse from the Torah: “I have put before you life and death, choose life.” He added, “In this case, choosing life is not remaining silent. Whoever stays silent in front of terror is supporting it.”

“Argentina in that sense emerged as a lighthouse amid global darkness, amid so much global moral deviation,” Wahnish said. “It understood that Hamas is a terrorist group, declared it as such, and supported Israel’s right to self-defense. Time and again, both the president and the government of Argentina demand the immediate, unconditional release of all the hostages, including four or five Argentines.”

Whoever stays silent in front of terror is supporting it

For Wahnish, the fight against terrorism is above politics. “We say this is not a political or military issue, it is a humanitarian issue that the entire world should not allow to go on for another day with civilians kidnapped and massacred in terror tunnels.”

The ambassador admitted that Argentina’s pro-Israel alignment has affected relations with some Latin American governments, citing Colombia as one example. Yet, he argued this was just a symptom of a deeper divide. “The issue of Israel is one more symptom within a very deep root, which is a political and moral vision,” he stated. “Basically, it is the struggle against the extreme left that punishes the people and, under the slogan of wanting to show solidarity with the people, ends up punishing them, leaving them in poverty, while the leaders take all the money. Externally, they appear so supportive, but in reality, they are not.”

“Israel is one more symptom within that struggle and that cultural battle,” he stressed.

Turning to domestic efforts, Wahnish said Argentina is not only issuing statements but also laying the groundwork for a joint policy with Israel. “The memorandum that we have established between Argentina and Israel, between President Milei and Prime Minister Netanyahu, is a memorandum of freedom and democracy to combat terrorism and antisemitism,” he explained. “The plan is that from the fight against terrorism and the fight against antisemitism will come concrete actions, educational actions and also national defense measures to strengthen both.”

In his remarks, Wahnish cast Argentina as standing in stark contrast to what he called the “moral deviation” of the international community, particularly in Latin America and Europe. His comments left little doubt about Buenos Aires’ intention to place itself firmly on Israel’s side in the conflict.

“Today, what is happening here in Israel is a symptom of what could happen in the whole world,” he said. “And whoever remains silent is complicit.”