3 Turkish Police Officers, 6 Islamic State Terrorists, Killed in Pre-Dawn Raid 

Three Turkish police officers and six Islamic State (IS) members were killed during a pre-dawn counterterrorism operation in northwest Turkey on Monday, the interior minister announced, as security forces carried out a wave of coordinated raids targeting the extremist group across the country.

The deadly clash unfolded in the Elmali district of Yalova province, south of Istanbul, when police moved to storm a residence where Islamic State members were believed to be hiding. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least eight additional police officers and a night guard were wounded in the exchange of fire.

According to Yerlikaya, special forces units from neighboring Bursa province were deployed to support local police as the operation escalated. The confrontation later spilled into the surrounding streets, prompting authorities to take emergency measures to protect civilians.

Yerlikaya said the Yalova raid was part of a nationwide security sweep involving more than 100 simultaneous operations against IS suspects in 15 provinces. He described the Yalova action as particularly sensitive because women and children were present inside the targeted home. All five women and six children were safely removed from the building before the operation concluded, he said.

“All of the operatives neutralized in the house were Turkish nationals,” Yerlikaya told reporters. He added that the raid began at around 2 a.m. local time and was formally concluded at 9:40 a.m.

As a precaution, authorities temporarily cut electricity and natural gas to the neighborhood, while civilians and vehicles were barred from entering the area. Five nearby schools were closed for the day, according to private broadcaster NTV.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the Yalova Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a formal investigation into the incident. Writing on the X platform, Tunc said five prosecutors were appointed to oversee the probe and that five individuals had been taken into custody, without elaborating on their alleged roles.

The operation comes amid heightened security efforts following last week’s nationwide raids in which police detained 115 Islamic State members suspected of planning attacks during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Officials said the group had issued calls for violence, particularly targeting non-Muslims, during the holiday period.