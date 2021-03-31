Happy Holidays!

"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."

Press and Policy Student Program Participant

Carla Warren, University of Houston
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
5 Die in Shipwreck off Libya
Dozens of migrants of different nationalities, most of them Libyans, head for Europe before being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms on March 27, 2021 at sea in the Malta SAR Zone. (Carlos Gil Andreu/Getty Images)
5 Die in Shipwreck off Libya

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2021

Two women and three children drowned in the Mediterranean Sea late Tuesday when a Europe-bound boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, said Wednesday. A fishing boat and Libya’s coast guard rescued 77 migrants and returned them to shore, she said. These were among the 400 migrants intercepted and returned to detention centers in Libya on Tuesday night. At least 480 migrants who had set sail for Europe were brought back to Libya over the weekend, according to the UN agency. The Central Mediterranean migration route, one of the primary paths for migrants trying to escape war and poverty in Africa, is plagued with shipwrecks; more than 55 migrants died off the Libyan coast last month. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe in this way, often making the journey on overcrowded, poorly constructed and ill-equipped vessels, and thousands have drowned along the way.

