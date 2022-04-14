The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

5 Palestinians Killed Over 24 Hours in Israeli Military Raids in West Bank
Israeli forces raid the town of Silvad, north of the city of Ramallah, West Bank on April 13, 2022. Palestinian youths responded by throwing stones at the raiding Israeli troops. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinians
Arrests
West Bank
Jenin

5 Palestinians Killed Over 24 Hours in Israeli Military Raids in West Bank

The Media Line Staff
04/14/2022

Five Palestinians were killed in the 24-hour period from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health. The deaths come as the Israel Defense Forces carried out arrest raids across the West Bank.

Two Palestinians were killed and one was critically injured on Thursday morning during clashes between Israeli troops and residents of Jenin. One of those killed was the brother of Ayman Kamaji, one of the prisoners who escaped last year from the Gilboa Prison and was recaptured days later. Three Palestinians were killed during arrest operations on Wednesday night in Silwad near Ramallah and outside of Bethlehem.

One of the Palestinians arrested was a member of the terrorist cell that killed Malachi Rosenfeld in a shooting attack in 2015; Maad Hamed had been planning to carry out a terror attack on the eve of Passover, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Ramallah and Bethlehem announced that there would be a general strike on Thursday to protest the arrest raids and Palestinian deaths.

