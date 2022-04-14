5 Palestinians Killed Over 24 Hours in Israeli Military Raids in West Bank

Five Palestinians were killed in the 24-hour period from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health. The deaths come as the Israel Defense Forces carried out arrest raids across the West Bank.

Two Palestinians were killed and one was critically injured on Thursday morning during clashes between Israeli troops and residents of Jenin. One of those killed was the brother of Ayman Kamaji, one of the prisoners who escaped last year from the Gilboa Prison and was recaptured days later. Three Palestinians were killed during arrest operations on Wednesday night in Silwad near Ramallah and outside of Bethlehem.

One of the Palestinians arrested was a member of the terrorist cell that killed Malachi Rosenfeld in a shooting attack in 2015; Maad Hamed had been planning to carry out a terror attack on the eve of Passover, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Ramallah and Bethlehem announced that there would be a general strike on Thursday to protest the arrest raids and Palestinian deaths.