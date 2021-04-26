532 Linked to Alleged Turkish Coup Leader Gulen Ordered Arrested

Prosecutors in two Turkish cities have ordered the arrest of 532 people linked to Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in self-imposed exile in the United States accused of fomenting an attempted coup d’état. Gulen denies being behind the coup attempt. Some 459 of those ordered arrested are currently serving military personnel, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing an unnamed security source.

The investigations in 62 provinces and northern Cyprus were initiated by prosecutors in Istanbul and western Izmir province.

The attempted July 15, 2016 coup left 251 people dead and more than 2,700 injured.

Some 150,000 civil servants, including members of the military, were initially fired or suspended in the wake of the attempted coup, while another 20,000 were expelled from the military.