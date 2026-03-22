15 Wounded as Iranian Cluster Missile Hits Tel Aviv Area, Damages Habima Square, Ayalon Highway

Fifteen people were wounded in missile impacts across the Tel Aviv area Sunday morning, one with moderate injuries and the others lightly wounded, after Iran launched another barrage toward central Israel, according to Magen David Adom.

The projectile is assessed to have been a ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead.

תיעוד: אחת מזירות הנפילה במרכז הארץ (אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/73MLq6pVmH — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 22, 2026

Reports from the scene indicated several impact locations across Gush Dan, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Petah Tikva. A building in Petah Tikva sustained a direct hit, while debris and fragments were reported in central Tel Aviv. A vehicle was struck in Ramat Gan.

Footage showed extensive damage around Habima Square in central Tel Aviv.

The Ayalon Highway was also hit during the barrage, and two lanes were closed.

Emergency responders were dispatched to multiple sites following reports of bomblet impacts across the Tel Aviv area. Rescue forces and medics conducted searches at several locations as loud explosions were heard across central Israel and the Shephelah.

Authorities called on the public to adhere to Home Front Command guidelines and stay away from strike locations so emergency teams can carry out their work.