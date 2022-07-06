Abbas, Haniyeh Meet in Algeria For 1st Time in Years

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh met in Algeria on Tuesday for the first face-to-face meeting in six years. The meeting reportedly was arranged by Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune. Abbas and Haniyeh are both in Algeria for ceremonies for its 60th independence day.

No details of the conversation between Abbas and Haniyeh were released. The last round of reconciliation talks between Abbas’ Fatah movement and Hamas was in 2020.