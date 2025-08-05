Afghanistan Faces Unprecedented Child Malnutrition Crisis Amid Aid Shortfall

Afghanistan is experiencing its worst spike in child malnutrition on record, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned Monday, as millions face acute food insecurity amid collapsing international support.

According to the WFP, nearly 10 million Afghans—about a quarter of the population—are grappling with severe food shortages. One in three children is stunted due to chronic malnutrition.

The agency attributed the alarming rise to a steep reduction in emergency food aid over the past two years, driven by a decline in donor contributions. In April, the administration of President Donald Trump halted food assistance to Afghanistan, once the largest recipient of US-backed aid. Last year, the United States accounted for $4.5 billion of WFP’s $9.8 billion in global donations.

The cuts come as neighboring countries ramp up deportations of Afghans deemed to be residing illegally. The influx of returnees has strained already fragile resources. The WFP said it had assisted 60,000 people returning from Iran in the past two months, but warned it lacks the funds to support the growing number. It urgently needs $15 million to meet this need and $539 million through January to help vulnerable families across the country.

“Without immediate support, we cannot sustain aid for returning Afghans or the millions already suffering inside the country,” said WFP spokesperson Ziauddin Safi.

Climate change is compounding the crisis. Prolonged drought, flash floods, and shrinking farmland are devastating rural communities. Matiul Haq Khalis, head of the National Environmental Protection Agency, called the situation a serious threat to both lives and livelihoods.