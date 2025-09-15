Donate
Algeria Names Sifi Ghrieb as Prime Minister, Announces New Government 
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Aug. 18, 2020. (Mohammed Salah Eddine Bourega/Creative Commons)

The Media Line Staff
09/15/2025

Algeria’s presidency on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Sifi Ghrieb as prime minister and unveiled the formation of a new government. Ghrieb, who had been serving in an interim capacity since late August, was asked by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to assemble a cabinet following his permanent nomination earlier in the day. 

Ghrieb succeeded Nadir Larbaoui, whom Tebboune dismissed on August 28 without explanation. In a brief video message following the announcement, the new premier expressed his honor at the appointment and pledged to “prioritize serving the Algerian people and advancing the national economy.” 

Ghrieb holds a doctorate in materials science and previously served as chairman of the board for Algerian Qatari Steel. His background in both academia and industry has drawn attention as Algeria faces mounting economic challenges. 

The presidency confirmed that several key portfolios remain unchanged. Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and Justice Minister Lotfi Boudjemaa will retain their posts. Tebboune himself will continue to head the defense ministry. 

Other changes include Transport Minister Said Sayoud taking on the additional role of interior minister. Former interior minister Brahim Merad has been reassigned as state minister in charge of state services and local authorities. 

The vital energy sector has been divided into two ministries. Mohamed Arkab will continue overseeing hydrocarbons, while Mourad Adjal will take responsibility for renewable energy. Professor of cardiology Mohamed Esseddik Ait Messaoudene has been appointed health minister. 

The reshuffle highlights Tebboune’s determination to strike a balance between continuity and targeted reforms, retaining experienced figures in sensitive positions while introducing new leadership in health and renewable energy. Ghrieb’s emphasis on economic advancement signals that Algeria’s government will prioritize stability and growth as it navigates regional and domestic pressures. 

 

