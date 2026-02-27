Ambassador Huckabee Urges Nonessential Staff To Leave Israel ‘Today’

The US Embassy in Israel has advised nonessential staff members to leave the country immediately, according to an email sent by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, as the Trump administration weighs potential military action against Iran alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Three embassy staffers told The New York Times that they received an email from Huckabee at 10:24 a.m. local time on Friday instructing personnel who intend to depart Israel to do so “today.” In the message, Huckabee warned that the advisory “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today,” and urged recipients to prioritize securing any outbound flight that would allow onward travel to Washington. “The first priority will be getting expeditiously out of the country,” he wrote, according to the Times.

Huckabee sought to reassure staff that the situation did not warrant alarm, writing that “there is no need to panic,” but emphasized that those considering departure should act quickly. “For those desiring to leave, it’s important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later,” he added.

The embassy message comes as US officials consider a range of responses to escalating tensions with Iran, even as diplomatic channels remain active. ABC News reported Thursday that Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, is preparing to brief President Donald Trump on possible US military actions targeting Iran. The network cited a person close to the president and another individual familiar with the matter.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Cain has also been involved in the briefing process. Sources told ABC that a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran remains one of the options under active consideration by the administration.

At the same time, diplomatic engagement is continuing. MSNBC reported that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who has been serving as a mediator in US-Iran negotiations, is scheduled to meet Friday in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and other senior US officials. The planned meetings highlight efforts to sustain negotiations that have so far produced limited progress.