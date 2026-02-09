Arab, EU Officials Condemn Israeli Cabinet Moves Expanding Control in the West Bank 

Arab and European officials sharply criticized Israel on Monday after the security cabinet approved sweeping changes to land and civil administration in the West Bank, warning that the steps threaten stability and violate international law.

In a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt rejected what they described as “illegal Israeli decisions and measures aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty” and strengthening settlement activity. They said the policies risk increasing tensions and undermining prospects for regional calm.

The European Union also issued a public rebuke. “The European Union condemns recent decisions by Israel’s security cabinet to expand Israeli control in the West Bank. This move is another step in the wrong direction,” EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni told reporters.

The reactions followed a series of decisions announced Sunday by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after cabinet approval of what they called a dramatic shift in land registration and property procedures. The ministers said in a joint statement that the changes are designed to “remove decades-old barriers, repeal discriminatory Jordanian legislation, and enable accelerated development of settlement on the ground.”

According to officials, the measures include making previously restricted land registries publicly accessible, canceling Jordanian-era laws that prohibited land sales to Jews, and broadening Israeli civil and law enforcement authority in Areas A and B. The cabinet also reinstated the Land Acquisition Commission and transferred planning control over several sites in Hebron from the Palestinian municipality to the Israeli Civil Administration.

Smotrich said the decisions strengthen Israel’s presence in the territory, while Katz described them as creating a lasting strategic foundation for settlement policy.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the move and called for intervention by the UN and US. Hamas responded by urging a “rebellion across the West Bank and Jerusalem” and calling for “escalation” of the conflict “by all available means,” while encouraging Arab and Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel.