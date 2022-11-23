Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 1 Dead, 19 Hurt in Twin Jerusalem Bombings
Israeli security forces inspect the area after the first of two explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem, Nov. 23, 2022. (Israel Police)
News Updates
Jerusalem
bus bombing

At Least 1 Dead, 19 Hurt in Twin Jerusalem Bombings

The Media Line Staff
11/23/2022

At least one person was killed and 19 others were wounded Wednesday morning in two bombings at separate bus stops close to entrances to Jerusalem. Both explosions went off next to buses, and police said they appeared to have been set off remotely.

The first attack took place at around 7 a.m. close to Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station, the city’s key transport hub for commuters and travelers. At least 12 people were injured in the blast, including one person who later died in hospital.

The second blast occurred approximately half an hour later at Ramot Junction in the north of the city. At least seven people were injured in the blast.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai said from the scene of the first blast that the bombings bore the hallmarks of attacks that Israel has not seen “for many years,” a likely reference to the wave of terror attacks the country suffered during the Second Intifada.

Shabtai said that police officers will be searching every bus in the capital and bomb-sniffing dogs also will be deployed.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.