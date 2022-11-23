At Least 1 Dead, 19 Hurt in Twin Jerusalem Bombings

At least one person was killed and 19 others were wounded Wednesday morning in two bombings at separate bus stops close to entrances to Jerusalem. Both explosions went off next to buses, and police said they appeared to have been set off remotely.

The first attack took place at around 7 a.m. close to Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station, the city’s key transport hub for commuters and travelers. At least 12 people were injured in the blast, including one person who later died in hospital.

The second blast occurred approximately half an hour later at Ramot Junction in the north of the city. At least seven people were injured in the blast.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai said from the scene of the first blast that the bombings bore the hallmarks of attacks that Israel has not seen “for many years,” a likely reference to the wave of terror attacks the country suffered during the Second Intifada.

Shabtai said that police officers will be searching every bus in the capital and bomb-sniffing dogs also will be deployed.