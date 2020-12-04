You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahrain to Accept Israeli Settlement Products, Minister Says, Angering Palestinians
Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Alzayani and Israel's Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism to both countries in Jerusalem on Dec. 2, 2020. (Yossi Zamir/GPO)
News Updates
Bahrain
Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani
settlement products

Bahrain to Accept Israeli Settlement Products, Minister Says, Angering Palestinians

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2020

Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani on Thursday indicated his country would not formally distinguish between products made within internationally recognized Israel, and those manufactured in the disputed territories on the West Bank, drawing the ire of Palestinian officials. “We will treat Israeli products as Israeli products. So we have no issue with labelling or origin,” Alzayani told reporters during a visit to Israel. Some countries, including all members of the European Union, specifically label products imported from Israeli settlements, which were built on land conquered by Israel in the 1967 war, as such. A Palestinian Authority official condemned the minister’s remarks as “contradicting international and UN resolutions.” Bahrain, alongside the United Arab Emirates and Sudan, agreed to formalize diplomatic and trade ties with Israel in recent months. In return, Israel was forced to shelve its plans of annexing most of the West Bank.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.