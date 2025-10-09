Ben Gvir and Smotrich to Vote Against Ceasefire and Hostage-Release Deal 

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Thursday that they will vote against the ceasefire and hostage-release deal being presented to the government for approval. The agreement, part of President Donald Trump’s peace plan, includes the release of 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences in exchange for all 48 Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The cabinet meeting to approve the deal began late after Ben Gvir delayed the discussion, objecting to the list of prisoners slated for release. “We are happy for the release of all hostages,” he said, “but we will vote against releasing murderers.” Ben Gvir added that he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would not remain in “a government that allows Hamas’s rule in Gaza to continue.” Netanyahu, he said, assured him this would not be the case.

Despite the disagreement, Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party is not leaving the coalition, but he warned that if Hamas’s control in Gaza persists—whether openly or “under another guise”—his faction “will bring down the government.” Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party has also stated its opposition to the deal.

During the cabinet meeting, U.S. President Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and the president’s senior adviser Jared Kushner joined the session. Witkoff, speaking with Ben Gvir, said: “I am here next to the list of terrorists being released—baby killers, women rapists. You would never release them in the U.S. You cannot make peace with Hamas.” He also shared a personal story about forgiving the family of his son’s killer. Kushner added that the agreement “isolates Hamas and pushes Arab nations toward peace,” while protecting Israel’s security.

The government is expected to approve the deal following a briefing by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. Netanyahu joined the meeting after his discussions with Witkoff and Kushner.

If both Ben Gvir and Smotrich were to withdraw their parties from the coalition, the government would be left with just 47 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, effectively ending its majority. However, opposition leaders have pledged to provide Netanyahu with a “safety net” to keep the government stable as long as it continues implementing the US peace framework.