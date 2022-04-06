The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bennett’s Coalition Chairwoman Defects to Opposition, Threatening To Bring Down Israeli Government
News Updates
Idit Silman
Yamina
Naftali Bennett
Israel
coalition

Bennett’s Coalition Chairwoman Defects to Opposition, Threatening To Bring Down Israeli Government

The Media Line Staff
04/06/2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost his majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday when a member of his right-wing Yamina party resigned from the coalition. Knesset Member Idit Silman, who held the position of coalition chairwoman, said she was leaving over ideological differences with the government. “We tried, but it’s time to recalculate the route and try to form a Jewish and Zionist government,” Silman wrote in a resignation letter sent to Bennett, which was released by Israel’s Channel 12. There is no immediate threat to Bennett’s government; the opposition, which after Silman’s resignation includes 60 members of Knesset, needs the support of 61 MKs to win a vote of no-confidence that would bring down the government. The Knesset is currently in spring recess, so a vote of no-confidence cannot be held until it is back in session in another five weeks. The opposition is looking for another coalition MK willing to defect to the opposition. But even if it finds one, it will need the votes of all MKs in the Joint List, a political alliance of Arab-majority parties that may not be eager to cooperate in bringing Benjamin Netanyahu back into power as head of a coalition that includes the far right. Meanwhile, Bennett has met with Yamina MK Nir Orbach and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and will meet with all members of Yamina, as well as the heads of other parties in the coalition, in an attempt to shore up support for the government and prevent further defections.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.