Biden Has No Plans to Call Saudi Crown Prince, White House Says

US President Joe Biden does not have a phone call planned to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily press briefing on Friday that the US government’s policy toward Saudi Arabia currently is under review and “there’s not a call planned that I’m aware of.”

Psaki also was asked about whether Biden planned to speak to the Palestinian leadership. “I don’t have any calls to predict for you or read out,” Psaki said.

When asked about an update on Biden’s plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Psaki noted that Biden was still calling world leaders and said that the president “is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I can assure you that will be soon, but I don’t have a specific time or deadline — or time or date for when that will occur.”

She added: “It is not an intentional diss. Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the president has known for some time. Obviously, we have a long and important relationship with Israel, and the president has known him and has been working on a range of issues that there’s a mutual commitment to for some time. It is just a reflection of the fact that we have been here for three and a half weeks, he’s not called every single global leader yet, and he is eager to do that in the weeks ahead.