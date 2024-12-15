Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Confirms US Contact with HTS Following Assad’s Fall in Syria
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement on Russian intelligence operations at the U.S. State Department on September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Blinken Confirms US Contact with HTS Following Assad’s Fall in Syria

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Saturday that American officials have been in direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the rebel group that led the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Blinken’s remarks mark the first public acknowledgment of such engagement by the Biden administration.

Speaking at a news conference in Aqaba, Jordan, Blinken stressed the importance of dialogue with HTS and other factions in Syria to ensure a peaceful and inclusive political transition. HTS, a former affiliate of al-Qaeda, has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US since 2018, a classification that imposes severe sanctions and prohibits material support to the group.

“Yes, we have been in contact with HTS and with other parties,” Blinken stated, adding, “Our message to the Syrian people is this: We want them to succeed, and we’re prepared to help them do so.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The announcement came as Blinken, along with officials from eight Arab nations, Turkey, the European Union, and the United Nations, endorsed principles for Syria’s transition to a nonsectarian, inclusive government. Blinken did not elaborate on the content of the discussions with HTS but noted that the US conveyed expectations regarding governance during the transitional period.

News Updates
al-Qaida
Antony Blinken
Bashar al-Assad
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
HTS
Jordan
Syria
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods