Cairo Celebrated as Islamic World’s Culture Capital for 2022
People walk by the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 17, 2021. Celebrations to mark Cairo's designation as the "Capital of Culture in the Islamic World" in 2022 will boost cultural tourism in the Egyptian capital, which is known as "the city of a thousand minarets" for its historic mosques and landmarks, an Egyptian official has said. (Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images)
News Updates
Islamic culture
Cairo
Egypt
Culture Ministry
Islam
Ines Abdel-Dayem

Cairo Celebrated as Islamic World’s Culture Capital for 2022

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2022

Celebrations marking Cairo’s designation as the “Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for 2022” began on Monday. Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem and Salim AlMalik, the director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, attended the opening ceremony. The Egyptian capital embraces unique cultural diversity and presents ancient Islamic civilization with castles, walls, schools, and mosques, said Abdel-Dayem. AlMalik said Cairo has maintained its heritage and importance over decades. Nearly 150 events that embody the most important features of Egyptian identity will be held, including seminars, lectures, conferences, publications, photo galleries and competitions, artistic shows, folklore performances, and handicraft exhibitions, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. AlMakik noted in a press conference in December that Cairo, known as “the city of a thousand minarets,” was supposed to hold celebrations as the Islamic world’s cultural capital in 2020. However, the activities were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

