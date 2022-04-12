Cairo Celebrated as Islamic World’s Culture Capital for 2022

Celebrations marking Cairo’s designation as the “Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for 2022” began on Monday. Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem and Salim AlMalik, the director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, attended the opening ceremony. The Egyptian capital embraces unique cultural diversity and presents ancient Islamic civilization with castles, walls, schools, and mosques, said Abdel-Dayem. AlMalik said Cairo has maintained its heritage and importance over decades. Nearly 150 events that embody the most important features of Egyptian identity will be held, including seminars, lectures, conferences, publications, photo galleries and competitions, artistic shows, folklore performances, and handicraft exhibitions, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. AlMakik noted in a press conference in December that Cairo, known as “the city of a thousand minarets,” was supposed to hold celebrations as the Islamic world’s cultural capital in 2020. However, the activities were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.