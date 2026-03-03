Civilian Death Toll Reaches Hundreds in Iran, Khamenei’s Wife Has Been Killed 

Iranian media, citing the Red Crescent, reported that as of 12 p.m. on Monday the death toll had reached 555 people across 131 cities nationwide. However, it remains unclear how many of those killed were civilians and how many were military personnel. During the past three days of Israeli and US strikes on military and security facilities, at least dozens of personnel have reportedly been killed, though Iranian media have given little coverage to the casualties.

In an airstrike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, located adjacent to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military compound, nearly all the schoolgirls, teachers, and individuals present at nearby were killed or wounded. Local officials announced that 165 people had died in the attack.

Gandhi Hospital, near the state broadcaster’s Channel Two building in north Tehran, was struck by the blast wave from the attack. Videos circulated showing nurses rescuing newborns from the neonatal ward amid the chaos.

Three days into the war, air raid sirens have sounded over city loudspeakers only a handful of times. Iranian state radio and television have issued no warnings about incoming airstrikes, and no shelters have been made available to the public.

From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, intense strikes targeted military and security canters, including multiple police stations across the city. In several cases, the attacks caused damage to private homes and resulted in civilian casualties.

While state media have aired images highlighting human losses, numerous videos shared on social media show residents expressing satisfaction at the destruction of regime’s facilities. In one video published Monday afternoon, a resident—whose own home, located next to the Naziabad Basij base in southern Tehran, was severely damaged—said she was nevertheless pleased to see what he described as a center of repression destroyed. Members of the Naziabad Basij base had opened fire on protesters during last January’s uprising, resulting many killed.

Iranian media have also released images showing damage to the Golestan Palace complex caused by the blast wave from an attack on Police Station 113 near the Grand Bazaar. The palace, established more than six centuries ago as the principal seat of governance and residence of Iran’s royal family, holds significant historical and cultural value. It was the site of major events in modern Iranian history, including developments linked to the Constitutional Revolution.

On Monday night, presenters on a state television program announced that Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Ali Khamenei, had also been killed in the Israeli strike on the former leader’s residence. Given that many members of the Khamenei family reportedly lived at the same compound, it is widely assumed that they too may have been killed.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the fate of Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, who until last year was considered an influential figure and a potential successor to the leadership of the Islamic Republic. Officials confirmed on Saturday that Zahra Haddad Adel, wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, was killed.

Over the past two days, authorities have also confirmed the deaths of several other family members, including a daughter, a son-in-law, and a grandchild. As no statement or message has been issued by Mojtaba or Khamenei’s other sons—some of whom resided at the leadership compound—for three days, speculation is mounting that they too may have been killed.