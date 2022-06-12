The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Clashes Break Out in Libya Between Militias Backing Rival Claimants to Premiership
Clashes Break Out in Libya Between Militias Backing Rival Claimants to Premiership

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2022

Clashes between armed groups broke out over the weekend in Libya’s capital amid a power struggle for control of the nation. Civilians fled the fighting as gunfire and explosions were heard across several districts of Tripoli on Friday night. The fighting involved two militias from western Libya: the Nawasi Brigade, a militia loyal to Fathi Bashagha, a former interior minister who claims to be the interim prime minister of Libya, and the Stability Support Force, which backs Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the prime minister according to the internationally recognized Government of National Unity. Dbeibah was appointed early last year under a UN-led peace process to lead the transition to an election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but postponed indefinitely. Last month saw predawn clashes between armed groups that support Bashagha and those that back Dbeibah after Bashagha tried to take power by force.  In February, parliament appointed Bashagha to take office, arguing that Dbeibah’s term was up. But Dbeibah says he will only cede power to an elected administration.

