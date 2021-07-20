Consultations For New Lebanese PM Will Start Next Week

Parliamentary consultations on choosing a new prime minister to form a government will begin next week, Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun announced Monday. Aoun will begin canvassing lawmakers in the parliament on July 26 at the presidential palace.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri resigned last week after attempting for some 10 months to form a government, including presenting a proposed government a day before his resignation. According to the country’s constitution, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim.

The previous government resigned in the wake of the massive Beirut port explosion nearly one year ago, that killed over 200 people and injured thousands and left much of the city in ruins. Hassan Diab remains the caretaker prime minister.

Attempts to form a government in Lebanon come as the country faces one of the most serious financial crises ever.