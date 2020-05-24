Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pedestrians walk by a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 14. The sign says: ‘No gasoline. [Convenience] store only.’ (Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Venezuela
tankers
gasoline
United States
Hugo Chavez
Nicolas Maduro

Controversial Tankers Begin Entering Venezuelan Waters from Iran

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2020

The fuel tanker Fortune, the first of five such vessels sent by Iran to help alleviate a gasoline shortage in Venezuela, entered the Latin American country’s EEZ waters on Saturday evening despite threats from the United States that it would respond. “The ships from the fraternal Islamic Republic of Iran are now in our exclusive economic zone,” Venezuelan vice president and oil minister Tareck El Aissami wrote in a tweet Saturday evening, shortly after the Fortune was met by a Venezuelan naval vessel and military aircraft. An EEZ is defined by the United Nations as the extent to which a nation can exploit offshore natural resources, but is not necessarily its territorial waters. In total, the tankers are transferring an estimated 1.5 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate, a synthetic fuel often used with smaller internal combustion engines such as those in motorcycles and outboards. Venezuela, a member of OPEC, has seen its vast system of refineries shut down and its economy collapse owing to a combination of low oil prices, poor management, foreign-capital flight and external sanctions over the policies of the late Hugo Chavez and, since Chavez’s death in 2013, Nicolas Maduro.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.