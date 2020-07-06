Donate
Israeli medical personnel take samples at a drive-through COVID-19 screening facility in Ramat Hasharon, a northern suburb of Tel Aviv, on July 6. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus Spike has Israel Backtrack on Re-openings

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2020

In a drastic attempt to halt a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the Israeli government announced on Monday evening a new round of urgent restrictions. Among the latest limitations: All clubs, pubs, gyms and swimming pools will be shut down effective immediately. All concerts and shows, cultural and art venues will shut down effective immediately as well. Restaurants will be allowed up to 20 patrons indoors and 30 outdoors. Places of worship will be allowed to accept a maximum of 19 people. Buses will be allowed to load up to 19 passengers. There are nearly 12,000 people who are currently sick with the virus in Israel, 90 of them in serious condition. In the Palestinian Authority, President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree renewing a state of emergency for 30 days starting Monday in order to battle the growing number of coronavirus cases there as well. This comes one day after the highest number of daily cases, 561, was announced, raising the total to 4,250, nearly 80% of them in the Hebron area.

