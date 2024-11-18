Diaspora Minister Chikli Discusses Boosting Jewish Education, Fighting Antisemitism at Media Summit

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, speaking with journalist Maayan Hoffman during the Jewish Media Summit 2024, discussed initiatives to deepen Jewish identity and combat global antisemitism. The webinar, hosted by Israel’s Government Press Office on Sunday, highlighted how Jewish community engagement has surged since the October 7, 2023 surprise attack on Israel.

Chikli emphasized his ministry’s efforts to connect Jews, particularly younger generations, by collaborating with organizations such as Hillel, Chabad, and Olami on US campuses.

“Most of the young students that I get to meet during the war … want to know more, they want to learn more, and this is our duty, to make sure that we can assist them,” Chikli stated. He also pointed to the launch of the Aleph Bet project, aimed at boosting enrollment in Jewish schools across North America, despite the economic toll of ongoing conflict.

Addressing the rise of antisemitism worldwide, Chikli stressed that Jewish education provides “the greatest victory” over antisemitism: “In this fight-or-flight mechanism, antisemitism wins when a young Jew is walking away from his identity, and antisemitism is being defeated when he’s being more connected,” the minister said.

He described efforts to expose and counter groups driving antisemitic incidents, such as Palestijnse Gemeenschap In Nederland (PGNL), which is allegedly tied to Hamas operatives. Reports from Israel on these organizations have been shared with international governments to disrupt their activities, Chikli said.

On Israel’s military front, Chikli discussed operations to secure the country’s borders, expressing hope for stability. He also spoke about integrating ultra-Orthodox Jews into national service, emphasizing respect for their traditions: “We don’t want them to change their way … but we do want to bring you with us to this sacred mission of protecting the people of Israel.”

Chikli closed on a note of optimism, citing resilience and unity within Israel and the global Jewish community despite ongoing challenges.