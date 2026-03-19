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Drones Detected Over Washington Base Housing Rubio and Hegseth as US Raises Security Levels
Police officers with the Tampa Police Department block traffic along South Dale Mabry Highway near the main entrance of MacDill Air Force Base, which houses CENTCOM headquarters, after a suspicious package was reported at the gate in Tampa, Florida, on March 16, 2026. (Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Drones Detected Over Washington Base Housing Rubio and Hegseth as US Raises Security Levels

The Media Line Staff
03/19/2026

Unidentified drones were detected over a Washington army installation where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, prompting heightened security measures and internal discussions on how to respond, according to three sources briefed on the situation.

Multiple drones were observed over Fort Lesley J. McNair on a single night within the past 10 days, one official said. The sightings led to a meeting at the White House and raised concerns among senior officials, including whether to relocate the two cabinet members. Two of the people briefed said such a move was considered, though a senior administration official said Rubio and Hegseth have not been relocated.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to provide details about the incidents. “The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible,” he said.

The drone activity in Washington coincides with broader security measures taken across US military and diplomatic sites. The United States has issued a global alert for overseas diplomatic posts, while several domestic bases have increased their security posture in response to potential threats.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida both raised their force protection level to Charlie this week, indicating that intelligence suggests a possible threat or attack. Delta, the only higher level, is reserved for situations in which an attack has occurred or is expected.

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MacDill Air Force Base, which hosts US Central Command responsible for military operations against Iran, experienced multiple security incidents in recent days. The base was locked down twice during the week. On Monday, a suspicious package led to the closure of the visitors center for several hours and prompted an FBI investigation. On Wednesday, an unspecified security incident triggered a shelter-in-place order that lasted for hours, according to a base statement.

The State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

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