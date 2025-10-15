Egypt Seeks 10,000-Person Palestinian Force in Gaza as Talks on Trump Plan Enter Second Phase

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have entered a new stage, with Egypt proposing the deployment of up to 10,000 Palestinian security personnel in Gaza as part of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The force would initially consist of around 1,000 officers trained in Egypt and Jordan to help stabilize the Strip and enforce security following the ceasefire. Egyptian officials hope to expand the contingent over time, but Israel is expected to oppose any arrangement involving the Palestinian Authority or a sizable armed Palestinian presence in Gaza.

The discussions mark the next step in the implementation of Trump’s plan, which in its first phase required Hamas to release all hostages, living and deceased. The current stage focuses on postwar governance, new security arrangements under Arab supervision, and the gradual disarmament of Hamas.

A proposed international stabilization force under Arab leadership would oversee that process and serve as a buffer between Israel and Hamas, but Arab governments are reportedly reluctant to participate out of concern they could be viewed as occupiers.

Several logistical issues remain unresolved, including the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which was supposed to resume operations after the first phase of the agreement. Israeli officials say the continued closure gives them leverage in negotiations over the return of additional hostage remains.

So far, Hamas has returned seven bodies, though one was later identified as Palestinian due to an apparent error. Israel has returned 45 Palestinian bodies in exchange for three deceased hostages.

Humanitarian aid continues to flow through the Kerem Shalom crossing, with up to 600 trucks entering Gaza daily as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement. Another transfer of hostage remains is expected on Wednesday, while Egyptian and Turkish teams continue recovery operations based on Israeli-provided coordinates.

Officials familiar with the talks say that while progress is steady, finalizing the security arrangements and defining Gaza’s postwar administration will take time.