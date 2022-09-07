Egyptian President, Algerian Foreign Minister Hold Talks in Cairo on Bilateral Ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra held talks on Tuesday in Cairo, where they vowed to strengthen bilateral ties and coordination on regional issues and areas of common interest, “especially the latest developments in Syria, Libya, and Iraq,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. Lamamra carried a letter from Algeria’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, inviting el-Sisi to an Arab summit planned for November in Algeria, which el-Sisi welcomed, according to the statement. “In his letter, the Algerian president affirmed Algeria’s keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation at various levels and promote them to broader prospects, in line with the profound bonds between the two brotherly countries and their peoples,” the Egyptian presidency said. El-Sisi expressed “Egypt’s aspiration to work with Algeria to ensure the success of the Arab summit in strengthening joint Arab action in order to address the huge challenges facing the Arab nation.” The summit, an annual gathering of Arab leaders, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Algeria said it would be held in early November this year.