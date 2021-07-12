Protecting Truth During Tension

Egypt’s Parliament Increases Penalties For Sexual Harassment
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Sexual Harassment
Egypt

Egypt’s Parliament Increases Penalties For Sexual Harassment

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2021

Sexual harassment and related crimes will now be considered felony offenses, Egypt’s parliament agreed on Monday.  The parliament increased the penalty for sexual harassment from a minimum of one year in prison to a minimum of five years, or a penalty of up to 300,000 Egyptian pounds, or $19,100, up from 20,000 pounds, Reuters reported.

It also increased jail time for the offense in which there is a power imbalance such as in a workplace or within a family, or where a weapon was used, to a minimum of seven years, up from two, and raised the fine to 500,000 Egyptian pounds, or nearly $32,000.

The new penalties for such offenses come nearly one year after the parliament approved a law protecting the identity of victims of sexual harassment and assault, in the wake of a social media campaign that led to the arrest of a suspected sex offender. The law was approved after Egyptians began posting accounts of sexual assault on social media in a bid to raise awareness.

A parliamentary committee said in a report on Monday of laws passed in 2014 in support of women who are sexually harassed, that “although the punishments listed were a quantum leap at the time, they did not achieve the necessary deterrence,” Reuters reported.

