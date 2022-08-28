Emirati Women’s Day Celebrated in UAE

The United Arab Emirates is marking the seventh Emirati Women’s Day. The theme of this year’s women’s day, marked each year on August 28, is “Inspiring Reality… Sustainable Future,” focusing on local Emirati women’s ambitions and recognizing that Emirati women have secured key roles throughout the country.

Among the events held in the Emirates to mark the day is the ‘Abaya Rally’ in Abu Dhabi hosted by Orbit Events and Promotions in collaboration with Emirates Motor Sports Organization. The all-women car rally was scheduled to take place at the Al Raha Beach Hotel in Abu Dhabi and to bring together women dressed in Abayas at the Yas Marina Circuit. The rally also was scheduled to have a panel discussion featuring key narratives by notable women, a Red Carpet, the Abaya Fashion show and the ‘Emirati Women of Achievement’ awards ceremony to recognize Emirati women who have made a difference in various fields.

Emirati Women’s Day was established by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the wife of the UAE’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. She is the chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.