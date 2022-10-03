EU Nations Plan Iran Sanctions Over Protest Crackdown

Six nations in Europe are drafting a series of European Union sanctions to be slapped on Iran over its harsh crackdown on protests that erupted following the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the “morality police,” Spiegel magazine reported.

The report states that Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have all put together plans for the sanctions, and that the measures target 16 Iranian institutions and individuals deemed to be the main instigators of the severe response to the nationwide unrest.

According to the magazine, the sanctions will be raised at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on October 17, where no opposition is anticipated.

At least 92 people have been killed as the Iranian authorities have sought to stem the wave of protests that broke out after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 17. Demonstrations in solidarity with Iranian protesters have taken place across the world, including in many European nations.