Iran Shuts Western and Central Airspace to International Flights

Iran has closed off its western and central airspace to international transit flights, citing safety concerns, according to a spokesperson from the country’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. The announcement, reported Wednesday by Iran’s state-affiliated SNN news agency, marks a significant disruption to both domestic and international aviation routes passing through the region.

While the airspace over western and central Iran is shut to overflights, the eastern corridor remains open, allowing limited air traffic to continue. The ministry’s spokesperson did not specify the exact nature of the threat but framed the closure as a precautionary measure.

In addition to affecting international flight paths, the move has caused widespread cancellations of flights within Iran. Services in the northern, southern, and western regions of the country have been suspended, with authorities extending the ban until Thursday at 2 p.m. local time.

Iran sits at a strategic crossroads for global aviation, connecting Europe and Asia. The country’s airspace is routinely used by commercial carriers, particularly when routes through the Persian Gulf become less viable due to conflict or congestion. Any closure of key flight corridors in Iran has ripple effects on international air traffic, increasing fuel costs, flight times, and logistical complexity.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened regional tensions, following military clashes involving Iran, Israel, and neighboring states, as well as the United States. While Iranian officials have not linked the airspace closure directly to any recent conflict, analysts view the move as part of a broader pattern of airspace management during periods of perceived risk.

The government has not given a timeline for the full reopening of its airspace but has said updates will be issued as the situation develops.