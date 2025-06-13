Exiled Crown Prince Calls on Iran’s Forces to Abandon Regime

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last Iranian shah, called on Iranian military and security forces to abandon the Islamic Republic and support a national uprising, following Israel’s overnight strikes on military and nuclear sites across Iran. The appeal, posted Friday on social media, came as tensions escalated between the two countries, with reports of significant damage to Iranian infrastructure and fears of broader conflict.

“Ali Khamenei, the foolish leader of the anti-Iranian regime of the Islamic Republic, has once again embroiled Iran in a war; a war that is not between Iran and the Iranian nation, but between the Islamic Republic and Khamenei,” Pahlavi wrote. “My message to the military, law enforcement, and security forces is clear: This regime and its corrupt and incompetent leaders do not value your lives or our Iran. Separate yourself from them and join the people.”

He urged nationwide strikes and protests to topple the regime, calling the current struggle “a battle between the Iranian nation and the destructive Islamic Republic.”

The Israeli military claimed responsibility for striking dozens of targets in areas such as Natanz, Khorramabad, and Khondab. Reports indicate that Mossad operatives helped facilitate the attack by establishing a covert drone base inside Iran and deploying commando units near air defense installations. Drones launched from within Iran gave authorities little time to respond.

Iran retaliated with approximately 100 drones, all of which were reportedly intercepted by Israeli defenses.

Pahlavi, who resides in the United States and supports a secular democratic future for Iran, emphasized solidarity with the Iranian people: “We are all in this fight together, and we will win.”