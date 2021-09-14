Experts: Iran is Month From Enough Material for Nuclear Bomb

Iran is about one month away from having enough material to create a nuclear weapon, according to experts. The estimation comes in a new report issued on Monday by the Institute for Science and International Security, based on data contained in reports released last week by the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It would take longer for Iran to manufacture an actual nuclear warhead that would fit on an Iranian missile, however. The experts not that material for a second nuclear bomb would take less than three months, and a third in less than five.

The capability comes after Iran has continued to violate the terms of the nuclear deal it signed in 2015 with world powers. Iran began to flout the agreement’s terms after the United States left the deal in 2018. Iran has been installing more sophisticated centrifuges and in April began to enrich uranium to 60% purity. The 2015 agreement limits Iran to enriching to 3.7% purity.

Unnamed US officials confirmed in background conversations that “it would take Iran only a few months,” according to the New York Times.