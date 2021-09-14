Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Experts: Iran is Month From Enough Material for Nuclear Bomb
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
Bomb
2015 nuclear accord
IAEA

Experts: Iran is Month From Enough Material for Nuclear Bomb

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2021

Iran is about one month away from having enough material to create a nuclear weapon, according to experts. The estimation comes in a new report issued on Monday by the Institute for Science and International Security, based on data contained in reports released last week by the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It would take longer for Iran to manufacture an actual nuclear warhead that would fit on an Iranian missile, however. The experts not that material for a second nuclear bomb would take less than three months, and a third in less than five.

The capability comes after Iran has continued to violate the terms of the nuclear deal it signed in 2015 with world powers. Iran began to flout the agreement’s terms after the United States left the deal in 2018.  Iran has been installing more sophisticated centrifuges and in April began to enrich uranium to 60% purity. The 2015 agreement limits Iran to enriching to 3.7% purity.

Unnamed US officials confirmed in background conversations that “it would take Iran only a few months,” according to the New York Times.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.