Greece Rescues 92 Naked Migrants Who Crossed From Turkey

Greek police rescued over 90 illegal migrants near its border with Turkey. The migrants, all make, were discovered naked and some with injures in Greek territory on Saturday after they crossed the Evros River in rubber dinghies from Turkey.

It is not clear how or why the 92 migrants lost their clothes, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Greek police.

Migrants fleeing countries including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan frequently cross through and attempt to make it to Greece, the closest European Union country. Greek authorities say that there has been an increase in attempted crossings from Turkey in to Greece.