Greece Rescues 92 Naked Migrants Who Crossed From Turkey
A Hellenic Navy fast missile boat is shown on August 28 patrolling off the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean Sea just a mile and a half off the Turkish mainland. (Louisa Goulia/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Migrants
Turkey
Greece

Greece Rescues 92 Naked Migrants Who Crossed From Turkey

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2022

Greek police rescued over 90 illegal migrants near its border with Turkey. The migrants, all make, were discovered naked and some with injures in Greek territory on Saturday after they crossed the Evros River in rubber dinghies from Turkey.

It is not clear how or why the 92 migrants lost their clothes, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Greek police.

Migrants fleeing countries including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan frequently cross through and attempt to make it to Greece, the closest European Union country. Greek authorities say that there has been an increase in attempted crossings from Turkey in to Greece.

