Half of Produce Arriving in Israel From Palestinian Territories Has Dangerous Levels of Pesticides, Health Officials Warn

Half of all tomatoes and cucumbers and most hot peppers that arrive in Israel from the Palestinian territories have “extremely high” levels of toxic chemicals, health officials revealed on Monday.

The Knesset Health Committee learned that much of the 15,000 tons of produce that arrives every year in Israel from the territories is contaminated with dangerous pesticides that are linked to serious health problems.

Ziva Hamma, director of the Health Ministry’s Food Risk Management Department, told the committee that although produce is, according to present regulations, meant to be tested before distribution, many of the shipments go out before the results arrive from the laboratory.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that a suspension would take effect in eight months following the news that 50% of cucumbers, 49% of tomatoes, and 66% of hot peppers originating from Palestinian Authority areas are contaminated, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Under the suspension, food would remain in the warehouse until the tests returned showing that the produce was clear of dangerous levels of pesticides.

Testing found that 13% of the produce contained more than five different pesticides, while 14% of samples tested positive for organophosphates, a class of neurotoxic chemicals linked to risks to developing fetuses, infants, and children with developmental disorders, as well as an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Samir Maadi, the Agricultural Coordinator at the Civil Administration, said that produce found to be contaminated is barred from sale, with the offending farmers temporarily removed from the market. He said that of roughly 3,000 farmers, several hundred have been disqualified. Those whose goods are banned may resume selling after a three-month period, contingent on passing a follow-up inspection.

MK Amit Halevi (Likud) said, “The data provided by the Health Ministry itself shows that the food of Israeli citizens is poisoned, and the Coordinator of Government Activities’ considerations should not influence the ministry’s decisions.”

He continued, “Israeli citizens have been suffering from cancer for years because of this produce and the Health Ministry remains silent. Employees of the Ministries of Agriculture and Health have failed in their duties and their mission and obeyed the Civil Administration to poison the citizens.”

Halevi also urged anyone who developed cancer because of consuming the contaminated produce to file lawsuits against the head of the Civil Administration who authorized the order.