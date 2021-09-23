Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas Rejects PA’s Decision to Hold Municipal Elections
Members of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission register voters in the West Bank town of Hebron on Feb. 10, 2021. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Hamas
Palestinian Authority
municipal elections

Hamas Rejects PA’s Decision to Hold Municipal Elections

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2021

Hamas, the terror organization that rules the Gaza Strip, announced that it will not participate in municipal elections unless the Palestinian Authority sets elections for president and the legislature. The PA announced on Sunday that it will hold municipal elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in December. It will be the first municipal elections held in the West Bank since 2017 and the first in Gaza since 2007, when Hamas came to power there.

The municipal elections called by the PA would take place in 387 villages in the West Bank on December 11, and in 90 other places at a later date that has not been announced. Only 11 polling places are in Gaza, according to reports.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who has spent 15 years in office after being elected for a four-year term, in April cancelled scheduled legislative and presidential elections set for May and July, after Israel did not guarantee that Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem, amounting to a few thousand votes, would be able to go to public polls.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.