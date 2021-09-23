Hamas Rejects PA’s Decision to Hold Municipal Elections

Hamas, the terror organization that rules the Gaza Strip, announced that it will not participate in municipal elections unless the Palestinian Authority sets elections for president and the legislature. The PA announced on Sunday that it will hold municipal elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in December. It will be the first municipal elections held in the West Bank since 2017 and the first in Gaza since 2007, when Hamas came to power there.

The municipal elections called by the PA would take place in 387 villages in the West Bank on December 11, and in 90 other places at a later date that has not been announced. Only 11 polling places are in Gaza, according to reports.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who has spent 15 years in office after being elected for a four-year term, in April cancelled scheduled legislative and presidential elections set for May and July, after Israel did not guarantee that Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem, amounting to a few thousand votes, would be able to go to public polls.