Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas Releases Gazan Peace Activists Jailed for Zoom with Israel
News Updates
Gaza Strip
Hamas
prisoner release
peace activists
Israeli-Palestinian peace

Hamas Releases Gazan Peace Activists Jailed for Zoom with Israel

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2020

Gaza’s Hamas authorities released two Gazan peace activists Monday imprisoned since April 2020 for participating in an online videoconference with Israelis. Eight members of the Gaza Youth Committee were detained after taking part in a Zoom teleconference with peace activists, including some from Israel. Though five were released days after the event and one paid bail in July, the final two were held until Monday, some seven months after their detention on charges of treason and “weakening revolutionary sprit.” The Palestinian Center for Human Rights, a local group that defended the three prisoners, said a military court freed them on the basis of time served of a one-year sentence. Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director of Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa Division, told The Media Line, “The fact that he [activist Rami Aman] spent more than six months in custody for a video chat highlights Hamas’ larger persecution of journalists, opponents and activists who do not toe the party line. So long as Hamas continues on this path, we’ll continue to hear about activists like Rami jailed for their nonviolent speech.” Hamas’ political and military control of Gaza began in 2007. Since then, Hamas and Israel have fought three wars, the latest in 2014.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.