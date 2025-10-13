Herzog To Award President Trump With Israel’s Highest Civilian Honor 

President Isaac Herzog announced that Israel will present President Donald J. Trump with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor in recognition of his efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza and bring about an end to the war. Herzog will formally inform President Trump of the decision during their meeting at the Knesset on Monday.

The medal, Israel’s highest civilian distinction, will be conferred in the coming months at a time and place yet to be determined. It honors individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity through leadership, service, or creativity.

Herzog’s office said the award recognizes President Trump’s “steadfast and unwavering support for the State of Israel, his unique contribution to Israel’s security and the well-being of its citizens, and his commitment to leading the region toward peace and cooperation.”

In a statement, Herzog praised Trump’s record, saying, “President Trump’s legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From his unwavering support for the State of Israel, to the advent of the Abraham Accords which expanded the circle of peace in our region, from the two historic agreements that brought our dear hostages home and saved countless lives, to the decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump’s voice has always been one of courage and leadership, and of steadfast commitment to the pursuit of peace and humanity.”

Herzog added that President Trump’s “tireless efforts” have “not only helped bring our loved ones home but have also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future.” He concluded, “It will be a great honor for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor.”

The award places President Trump among a distinguished group of world leaders, diplomats, and cultural figures recognized for advancing the security and prosperity of Israel and contributing to global peace.