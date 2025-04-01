Hezbollah Member, Civilians Killed in Israeli Strike on Beirut

An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburbs early Tuesday killed at least three people and left seven wounded, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said that the attack, the second Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in November, targeted a Hezbollah member who had assisted Hamas in planning attacks on Israel.

“The terrorist posed a real and immediate threat,” the military said in a statement, adding that the strike was coordinated with the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence service.

Lebanese authorities reported that the airstrike hit a densely populated area in the Sfeir neighborhood, damaging multiple buildings. Videos shared online showed the top floors of an apartment building in ruins, with debris scattered across the street. Lebanese civil defense teams and ambulances arrived to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

The strike took place during Eid al-Fitr, the festive Muslim holiday marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

Hezbollah has not commented on the strike. The group’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, warned days earlier that if Israeli attacks continued and Lebanon’s government did not act, Hezbollah would “resort to other alternatives.”

Since the ceasefire, Israel has launched near-daily strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, citing threats from Hezbollah to communities in northern Israel. The Lebanese government has urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and fully withdraw from Lebanese territory.