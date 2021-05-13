Houthis Fire Drones, Missiles on Saudi Arabia at Start of Eid

Air defenses in Saudi Arabia intercepted eight drones and three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis from Yemen, according to the Arab Coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen. The coalition did not say where the drones and missiles were aimed.

“We are taking strict measures to deal with the sources of threat to protect civilians,” the Coalition said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, the Houthis announced that it had fired 12 ballistic missiles and drones toward a site of Saudi Aramco, Najran airport and other southern Saudi Arabian targets.

The attacks come at the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan