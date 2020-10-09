Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Violate Lockdown in Israel’s Modiin Illit City, Fight with Police
Ultra-orthodox Jews clash with in Jerusalem, August 2, 2018 (Photo by Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Ultra-Orthodox
Israel
riot

Michael Friedson
10/09/2020

Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox Jews scuffled with Israeli police last night in Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) city of Modi’in Illit. The police dispersed hundreds of worshipers who refused to leave the synagogue area because they were celebrating the Sukkot festival which ends on Saturday night. Reports say that almost two dozen people were arrested for their actions violating Israel’s national lockdown rules which limit large gatherings, indoor prayers in synagogues, and being more than one kilometer from home, including for protests. TV channels reported that worshipers cursed the police calling them “Nazis” and “murderers.” The ultra-Orthodox sector’s rate of Covid-19 infection is 2.5 times that of the national average and is not abating. Israel’s growing infection rate prompted the government to impose a second national lockdown in September. Originally, it had been scheduled for lifting this weekend, but officials admit it will continue longer. The government still has not mandated the end of this current lockdown.

