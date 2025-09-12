Donate
‘I Think We Have Him’: Trump Says, Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect in Charlie Kirk Slaying 
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, 16 July 2023. (Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2025

President Donald Trump said Friday that authorities have likely apprehended the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump told Fox News, adding, “I think we have him.” 

The president said the breakthrough came after “somebody very close to him turned him in,” noting that the suspect’s father helped convince his son to surrender to police. Trump also suggested the man is “28 or 29,” while investigators had earlier described the suspect as appearing to be college age. 

Four sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CNN that a person has been taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with the killing. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources have revealed the identity of the suspect: 22-year-old Utah local, Tyler Robinson.  

Trump said, “I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.” 

The suspect is thought to have fired a single round from an elevated spot roughly 200 yards away from the tent where Kirk, 31, was seated at the university’s Losee Center, authorities and sources told The Post. 

Newly released video shows the suspect running from the scene after the attack. Separate footage obtained by CNN appears to capture a man matching the description walking through a residential neighborhood near the crime scene before the shooting. 

Meanwhile, mourning continues for Kirk, whose coffin was flown to Arizona earlier this week. On the steps of Air Force Two, Kirk’s widow Erika was seen being comforted by Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance. 

