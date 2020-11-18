Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

IAEA: Iran Violating Nuclear Deal with Advanced Centrifuges
Iran’s then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad unveils a uranium-enrichment centrifuge in April 2010. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Centrifuges
IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency
Nuclear Deal
Natanz
violation

IAEA: Iran Violating Nuclear Deal with Advanced Centrifuges

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2020

Iran has begun operating advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges underground at its main nuclear site in Natanz, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran is feeding uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas, the raw material used as fuel, into the advanced centrifuges, according to an IAEA report sent to member states on Tuesday and obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. The use of advanced centrifuges violates the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers. Iran began violating the accord in 2018, after US President Donald Trump withdrew. President Trump reportedly asked his senior advisers last week whether he could launch a strike against Natanz prior to leaving the White House, and was convinced to abandon the idea. The number of advanced IR-2m centrifuges is relatively small and does not significantly change how long it will take for Iran to make a functioning nuclear weapon, according to reports. The Islamic Republic has also succeeded in making much more advanced centrifuges that it has not yet put into operation.

