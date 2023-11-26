IDF, Shin Bet: 5 Hamas Commanders Eliminated Including Leading Figure of Oct. 7

In a joint Israel Defense Forces (IDF)-Shin Bet security agency statement posted to Telegram, Israeli officials announced the names of five Hamas senior military leaders who were eliminated by IDF aircraft prior to the “operational pause” which went into effect on Friday as part of the hostage release deal.

The five individuals named in the statement include Ahmed Ghandour, Aiman Siam, Wael Rajeb, Farsan Halifa, and Rafet Salman.

Ghandour was the commander of Hamas’ Northern Gaza Brigade and a member of the Hamas Military Council. Hamas’ armed wing is divided into five regional brigades; Ghandour oversaw and directed all Hamas terrorist activities within northern Gaza.

The IDF statement noted that Ghandour was directly responsible for approving the execution of numerous terrorist attacks across the West Bank and described him as “a leading figure in the planning and execution of the Oct. 7 massacre.”