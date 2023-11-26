Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF, Shin Bet: 5 Hamas Commanders Eliminated Including Leading Figure of Oct. 7
Palestinians celebrate in Nablus after the major military operation launched by the Al-Qassam Brigades, Oct. 7, 2023. (Ayman Nobani/dpa/Getty Images)

IDF, Shin Bet: 5 Hamas Commanders Eliminated Including Leading Figure of Oct. 7

The Media Line Staff
11/26/2023

In a joint Israel Defense Forces (IDF)-Shin Bet security agency statement posted to Telegram, Israeli officials announced the names of five Hamas senior military leaders who were eliminated by IDF aircraft prior to the “operational pause” which went into effect on Friday as part of the hostage release deal.

The five individuals named in the statement include Ahmed Ghandour, Aiman Siam, Wael Rajeb, Farsan Halifa, and Rafet Salman.

Ghandour was the commander of Hamas’ Northern Gaza Brigade and a member of the Hamas Military Council. Hamas’ armed wing is divided into five regional brigades; Ghandour oversaw and directed all Hamas terrorist activities within northern Gaza.

The IDF statement noted that Ghandour was directly responsible for approving the execution of numerous terrorist attacks across the West Bank and described him as “a leading figure in the planning and execution of the Oct. 7 massacre.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

News Updates
IDF-Shin Bet Joint Operation
Hamas Commanders Eliminated
Northern Gaza Brigade
Ahmed Ghandour
Oct. 7 Massacre Planning
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods