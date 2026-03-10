IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets; Lebanese President Calls for Ceasefire

Israeli forces struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon and conducted ground raids Tuesday as the military said its operations are aimed at dismantling the group’s infrastructure, including facilities.

The Israel Defense Forces said a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon was hit during the latest strikes. Troops operating in the area also carried out raids in which fighters from the armed group were identified, including individuals who were preparing attacks against Israeli soldiers. Weapons were seized during those operations, according to the military.

Overnight Monday, Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah command centers in the village of Ansar in southern Lebanon. The sites were used in connection with rocket fire launched from the area toward Israel, the military said.

The IDF also reported action against the Al-Qard Al-Hasan organization, which finances armed groups, including Hezbollah. According to the military, 30 assets connected to the organization have been struck since last week. The group provides funding for Hezbollah’s activities, including weapons procurement, equipment purchases, and salaries for its members.

Israel said its campaign is focused on dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure, with operations extending to locations associated with the group’s presence in Beirut.

The escalation comes after Hezbollah began firing missiles into Israel last week in response to strikes carried out against Iran.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, meanwhile, voiced support for renewed efforts toward a truce.

During a virtual meeting on Monday with the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Aoun said he backed a “complete ceasefire” with Israel if Jerusalem halts its military operations. He also asked for logistical assistance for the Lebanese army.

Aoun said that if such an agreement were implemented, Lebanon’s military would ensure Hezbollah disarms and “confiscate all weapons” from the terrorist organization. He called for “direct negotiations under international sponsorship to reach the implementation” of the ceasefire terms.

A truce that ended earlier hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah on Nov. 27, 2024, required Lebanon to “prevent Hezbollah and other armed groups from conducting operations against Israel.” Israeli officials have argued that Hezbollah’s continued refusal to disarm, despite what was agreed upon, has made ongoing military action necessary to secure the border.